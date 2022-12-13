Stephen Bear’s Twitter account advertised his adult website during trial

Reality TV star Stephen Bear’s Twitter account posted a “50% off” deal for his adult entertainment website alongside a photo of him arriving at court while he was on trial.

The 32-year-old, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, stood trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of sharing a video online of him and his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison having sex.

The footage was captured on CCTV cameras in Bear’s garden in Loughton in Essex in 2020.

The prosecution said that 27-year-old Ms Harrison, who has waived her right to anonymity, did not know they were being recorded and asked Bear not to send the film to anyone.

Bear denied voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films, but on Tuesday he was found guilty of all three counts.

During the trial, a photo of him walking from a hired chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce to the court building was uploaded to his Twitter account.

The accompanying text with the post said, in block capitals: “50% off my adult site for the next 24 hours.

“Come see why I’m trending.”

It included a smiling purple devil emoji, and a link to his website.

In the photo, taken on the first day of his trial, Bear wore a pink suit, black fur jacket and sunglasses.

Bear’s Twitter account describes him as an “international playboy” and “self-made billionaire”.

It was not the first time that the Ex On The Beach star’s social media account had made reference to the court case taking place.

Before the trial, a poll on Bear’s Twitter account asked his followers “What colour suit should I wear to court on Tuesday (December 6)?”

Most of the votes were for “pink”, and the account later posted a short video of Bear, apparently inside a vehicle and wearing the pink suit that he wore on the first day of his trial.

In the clip he gave a thumbs up, and text over the video said that “pink won the vote”.

The post was captioned “keeping it low key”, with a smiling tongue out emoji, and a paw prints emoji.

Later in the trial, Bear’s account posted a different video clip of him arriving at court with a caption over the footage reading “Never give up”.

The defendant, who wore different outfits to court, was pictured in another post carrying a cane as he waited for his girlfriend Jessica Smith to exit a Rolls Royce outside court, with the caption reading “Every king needs a queen”.

His account retweeted a post from Ms Smith’s account reading “I’ll always be by your side, even if the whole world is against you”.

It also shared a post from another account, reacting to footage of him arriving at court carrying a cane, which said “absolute legendary outfit, dressed like a king”.

Essex Police said that in February 2022, Bear was seen to be discussing the court case on social media, “clearly breaching his court bail conditions”, so he was further arrested and later charged.