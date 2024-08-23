‘Stop the genocide’: Pro-Palestine protest held outside Leinster House

A protest has been held outside Ireland’s houses of parliament to call for an immediate end to the killing of people in Gaza.

The demonstration was organised in response to a US delegation visiting the Irish parliamentary building, Leinster House, on Friday.

Protesters criticised the US for continuing to arm Israel and called for the killing of civilians in Gaza to stop.

More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the 11 months since the October attack on southern Israel, in which militants killed 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage.

Much of Gaza has been devastated by Israel’s subsequent military operation, which has destroyed water and sanitation services and limited food supplies to the Palestinian enclave.

UNRWA, the UN relief agency for Palestinians, said this week there was now a risk of a polio outbreak due to the collapse of the region’s health services and a confirmed case in a 10-month-old child.

At the protest outside the gates to Leinster House on Dublin’s Merrion Street, people held signs with the slogans “Stop the genocide” and “Genocide Joe”, referring to US President Joe Biden and the US continuing to support Israel.

People carried signs reading “I’m a mother, not a target” and “I’m a child, not a target” and two protesters wore masks featuring the faces of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr Biden.

At the Kildare Street end, a larger demonstration was held to the beat of drums, with people chanting “Free, free Palestine” and “Occupation no more” while waving Palestinian flags.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith said she was informed in July that a US delegation would visit the Dail chamber, to which she responded to say that her party did not approve in the context of US support for Israel.

“If the US weren’t funding Israel it would have come to an end,” she said of the destruction in Gaza.

She said when she heard nothing back, she told the Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign and Mothers Against Genocide and they organised the protest on Friday.

She said she understands that the protest will continue until the delegation leaves Leinster House.

“It is a very young and very loud and very vibrant protest,” she said.

“People are disgusted and raging that the Dail chamber was used in this way,” she said, adding that “the world knows now how much Israel depends on the US”.