Storm Agnes causes damage to buildings, floods and blocked roads across Ireland

Storm Agnes has caused damage to buildings, power outages and travel disruption as heavy winds and rain affect the island of Ireland.

A roof has been blown off a building in Co Cork and a woman had to be rescued from her car in Co Londonderry as a result of flooding.

The Republic and Northern Ireland saw travel disruption, with fallen trees blocking roads and flights and ferries also being affected.

In Draperstown, Co Derry, a woman was rescued from her car after it was trapped by floodwater.

When fire crews from Maghera and Magherafelt arrived at the scene, the car was submerged in the River Moyola.

A firefighter broke a rear window of the car and brought the driver out onto the roof. They walked over a ladder to safety shortly before the car was fully submerged in the river.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service (NIFRS) has advised motorists not to attempt to drive through flooded roads or fords during the storm, and not to travel in heavy rain unless absolutely necessary.

Dublin airport said it is operating normally, but had received a number of flights that had been diverted from Kerry Airport.

Cork airport has experienced some delays and cancellations, and a spokesperson from Belfast City airport said disruption to schedules across the UK due to the weather is “likely”.

In a statement, Irish Ferries said disruption to schedules may be experienced due to adverse weather conditions over the coming days, with passengers advised to check schedules.

Fallen trees are being reported across the island, with the roof being blown off a building in Youghal, Co Cork.

Kerry County Council said it has crews dealing with fallen trees and branches at a number of locations.

Storm Agnes, the first named storm of the season, is forecast to bring strong and disruptive winds until Thursday morning.

In Northern Ireland the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has urged caution from road users in the heavy wind and rain, and warned that strike action may affect the department’s ability to deal with any damage caused.

In a statement the DfI said: “Ongoing industrial action by members of the Unite and GMB unions until midnight on Wednesday September 27 may disrupt the Department’s initial response to any potential storm clear-up operation and other essential services which are routinely delivered by DfI staff on the road network.”

Impacted services include response and clear-up operations when there are incidents on the road such as unexpected debris, response to calls to the flood incident line and response to flood emergencies.

NI Electricity has warned that power cuts are possible, and ESB networks are showing power faults in a number of counties including Cork, Wexford and Tipperary.

In the Republic of Ireland a status orange wind warning is in place in several counties.

A status yellow warning for rain is also in place across large areas.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council announced the closure of a range of outdoor facilities including Antrim Castle Grounds, Crumlin Glen, the golf course at Ballyearl Arts & Leisure Centre and the golf course at Allen Park.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for rain is in place until 8pm on Wednesday, with a yellow warning for high winds.

The Met Office has warned this could lead to an increased risk of flooding as the storm continues to push north and east.