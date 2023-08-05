Powered By Pixels
05 August 2023

Storm Antoni batters UK as events are cancelled

By UK Newsroom
05 August 2023

A danger to life warning has been issued as Storm Antoni hits parts of the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Falling trees, riptides and inadequate building structures are some of the dangers people should look out for during the amber wind warning, the Met Office said.

The amber warning, which indicates flying debris is possible and could lead to injuries or danger to life, is in place for south-western areas of England and Wales.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan arrested after conviction for selling state assets

world news

London facing rain and more rain this weekend

news

New drug found to ‘annihilate’ solid cancerous tumours in early studies

news