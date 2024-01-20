Storm Isha to bring ‘damaging’ and ‘disruptive’ winds across island of Ireland

Warnings of “severe” and “disruptive” winds have been issued for Sunday as Storm Isha is to track north-west across the island of Ireland.

People in Northern Ireland have been warned recent strike action may hamper recovery efforts and advised drivers to consider their journeys.

Strong and gusty winds are forecast for Sunday from 11am until 4am on Monday, creating a risk of large waves along coastal paths, loose debris and difficult travelling conditions.

Severe and damaging gusts are expected during this period with the risk of fallen trees and damage to power lines.

A status orange wind warning is in place for most counties from 5pm on Sunday until 2am on Monday.

In Co Donegal, the warning is in place for a further three hours, lifting at 5am on Monday.

A status yellow wind warning will be in place across the country from Sunday morning until 4am on Monday.

There is a status red marine warning in place from 7pm on Sunday until the early hours of Monday for stormy weather at Erris Head to Bloody Foreland to Fair Head, with winds expected to reach storm force 10 or “violent” storm force 11.

In Northern Ireland, a status yellow wind warning will remain in place for all counties until 12pm on Monday.

The Department of Infrastructure warned that despite contingency measures, public workers’ strike action may disrupt any responses to incidents such as debris on roads and floods.

It said all parts of Northern Ireland are expected to be affected, but that the strongest winds will be during the early hours of Monday, around the coast and in exposed locations.

“Whilst not in the weather warning period, Saturday could see strong winds also, particularly along the County Down coast accompanied by heavy showers,” it said.

The public are being asked to consider their journeys and if travelling are advised to take extra care on the roads.

Drivers are also advised that there is a risk of flooding along coastal roads and that flood water should not be driven through.

River levels and tidal surges are also being monitored until the Storm Isha warnings lapse.

The Met Office has warned of strong winds, heavy rain, and a risk to life and damage to buildings in parts of the UK from Sunday into Monday.