Storm Lee bears down on New England and Canada with winds and rain

Storm Lee hurtled across the Atlantic on Saturday, threatening millions of people in coastal New England and eastern Canada with hurricane-force winds, dangerous surf and torrential rains.

Severe conditions were predicted across parts of Massachusetts and Maine, and hurricane conditions could hit the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, where the storm, downgraded early on Saturday from hurricane to post-tropical cyclone, was expected to make landfall later in the day.

The storm’s centre was about 185 miles (365km) southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and about 160 miles (355km) south-southeast of Eastport, Maine, on Saturday morning. It was moving north at a fast clip of 25mph (41kph), with maximum sustained winds of 80mph (129kph).

Hurricane watches were in effect for New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, while a tropical storm warning stretched from Westport, Massachusetts, to Nova Scotia.

States of emergency were declared for Massachusetts and Maine, the nation’s most heavily forested state, where the ground was saturated and trees were weakened by heavy summer rains.

Utilities reported tens of thousands of customers without power from Maine to Nova Scotia.

There were reports of trees down in eastern Maine, according to Todd Foisy, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“We have a long way to go and we’re already seeing downed trees and power outages,” Mr Foisy said Saturday.

Peak gusts are projected to be 70mph on the coast in eastern Maine, but there will be gusts up to 50mph across a swath more than 400 miles wide, from Maine’s Moosehead Lake eastward all the way into the ocean, he said.

Cruise ships found refuge at berths in Portland, while lobstermen in Maine and elsewhere pulled their costly traps from the water and hauled their boats inland, leaving some harbours looking like ghost towns on Friday.

Lee already lashed the US Virgin Islands, the Bahamas and Bermuda before turning northward and heavy swells were likely to cause “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” in the US and Canada, according to the hurricane centre.

Parts of coastal Maine could see waves up to 15ft high crashing down, causing erosion and damage, and the strong gusts will cause power outages, said Louise Fode, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Maine.

As much as 5in (12cm) of rain was forecast for eastern Maine, where a flash flood watch was in effect.

On Long Island, commercial lobsterman Steve Train finished hauling 200 traps out of the water on Friday. Mr Train, who is also a firefighter, was going to wait out the storm on the island in Casco Bay.

He was not concerned about staying there in the storm. “Not one bit,” he said.

In Canada, Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Canadian Hurricane Centre, said Lee will not be anywhere near the severity of the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which washed houses into the ocean, knocked out power to most of two provinces and swept a woman into the sea a year ago.

But it was still a dangerous storm. Kyle Leavitt, director of the New Brunswick Emergency Management Organisation, urged residents to stay home, saying: “Nothing good can come from checking out the big waves and how strong the wind truly is.”