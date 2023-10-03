03 October 2023

Stormont parties meet with shadow Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn

03 October 2023

Northern Ireland’s main political parties are taking part in meetings with the new shadow secretary of state across the day.

Hilary Benn is taking part in his first visit to the region this week since he was appointed to the role last month.

On Monday the Labour veteran met with personnel from the Wave Trauma Centre, which supports Troubles victims and relatives of those bereaved, as well as making a visit to Queen’s University Belfast.

Mr Benn started his meetings at Stormont on Tuesday with a sit-down with Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and North Belfast MP John Finucane.

He will meet with the other larger parties at Stormont later.

