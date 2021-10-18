error code: 1003
18 October 2021

‘Stranded’ cygnets rescued by railway workers

By The Newsroom
Two baby swans have been rescued by Network Rail staff after wandering onto train tracks.

The cygnets were spotted on Thursday by a member of the public, who then alerted staff workers Steve Brough and Daniel Deaville.

The pair managed to catch the birds and reunited one with its mother in a nearby lake at Bathpool Park near Kidsgrove, Staffordshire, while the other was treated for an injured wing by the RSPCA.

“These stranded cygnets were obviously distressed having not only lost their mother but strayed into a dangerous and loud environment,” said Steve Brough, works delivery technician at Network Rail.

“It must have been really scary for both of them. We’re really glad to have got them safely away from harm.”

(Network Rail/RSPCA)

RSPCA inspector Jackie Hickman said: “The men were absolutely fantastic and went above and beyond for animal welfare.

“Both of the cygnets were angry and hissing quite a lot, but they managed to capture them safely and calmly and get them off the line.

“They stayed for a long time, late on a Thursday night to do this, and we would like to thank them for the enormous care and dedication they showed.”

Network Rail explained that anyone who sees an animal on train tracks is advised to call them, and never walk on the railway.

