Stranger gets suspended sentence for McDonald’s attack on drag star The Vivienne

A stranger who attacked drag star The Vivienne in an “appalling” hate crime has received a suspended jail term.

Last month, magistrates ruled the one-punch attack by unemployed scaffolder Alan Whitfield, 51, on James Lee Williams, 31, who performs as the drag queen, was homophobic.

Mr Williams, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and came third in last year’s Dancing On Ice, was targeted as he waited for food at McDonald’s in Edge Lane, Liverpool, on June 16 last year.

He was subjected to a “barrage of abuse” about his appearance from the defendant, who then hit him on the jaw with a “heavy blow”.

His face was bruised and hurt for a week but Mr Williams said “luckily” he is a 6ft ex-rugby player who can take a punch, Liverpool Magistrates’ Court was told.

Sentencing Whitfield on Friday, District Judge Paul Healey told him: “Your behaviour was really appalling.

“The most serious aggravating feature of the offence is the fact that it was motivated by hostility to the victim because of their sexual orientation.”

The judge also noted the assault took place at about noon in an enclosed public area in the presence of children, who had to be moved out of harm’s way.

He said he stepped back from imposing immediate custody because of the defendant’s lack of recent and relevant convictions and the impact on his mother, who has severe health difficulties and relies on Whitfield as her primary carer.

Whitfield, of Tom Mann Close, Everton, received a 12-week jail term, suspended for 18 months, and must abide by a two-year restraining order banning any contact with Mr Williams.

He must complete 12 sessions of mental health treatment and 10 rehabilitation activity days with the Probation Service.

Whitfield, who pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to assault by beating, must also pay £300 compensation to his victim, along with £454 court costs.

In a victim personal statement read to the court on Wednesday, Mr Williams said: “As a proud gay man, I have never hidden who I am or edited myself.

“It shames me to say at the age of 31, I am for the first time in my life a lot more conscious that I could be attacked at any moment simply for living my authentic life.

“This has caused me stress, anguish and ongoing trauma.”

Whitfield disputed the assault was motivated by Mr Williams’ sexuality and claimed he reacted in anger to a comment made about his skin.