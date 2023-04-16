Streeting: Labour’s ads attacking Sunak not a ‘mistake’ with ‘more to come’

Labour’s social media campaign focused on Rishi Sunak was not a “mistake” and there is “more to come”, Wes Streeting has said.

A simmering row has enveloped the Labour Party since a controversial social media campaign began earlier this month in which they accused the Prime Minister of failing to send child sex abusers to prison, being soft on gun crime and suggesting thieves should not be punished.

Despite senior figures and officials within the party condemning the ads, Sir Keir Starmer has stood firmly by them, arguing that they are “highlighting the failures” of the Tory Government.

Similarly, on Sunday morning, shadow health secretary Mr Streeting echoed Sir Keir’s claims, insisting “it’s perfectly reasonable to challenge a Conservative prime minister on the abysmal failure of 13 years of Conservative government”.

He also warned “there is more to come”.

Speaking to the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme on Sky News, Mr Streeting was asked whether he believes the Prime Minister actually thinks that people who have sexually assaulted children should not go to prison.

Mr Streeting said: “I’d like to believe that the answer is no but look at the figures – the figures speak for themselves.

“Why is he allowing this to happen? And it’s perfectly reasonable to challenge a Conservative prime minister on the abysmal failure of 13 years of Conservative government.”

Pressed further, Mr Streeting added: “Well, I have to assume that he thinks that because otherwise it’s either that or incompetence, isn’t it?”

On whether the advert was a mistake, the shadow health secretary said: “I don’t think it was a mistake at all. I absolutely stand by Labour’s ad. And there’s more to come. There’s more to come…

“We are robustly holding the Government to account for 13 years of failure and Rishi Sunak doesn’t get away with coming in at the last minute to replace yet another failing Conservative prime minister to pretend that somehow he’s a clean slate, that he’s different from everything that’s come before.”