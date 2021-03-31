Strike by Heathrow passport staff suspended

Airport passenger passport checked
Airport passenger passport checked (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
10:20am, Wed 31 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A planned strike by passport staff at Heathrow airport has been called off after a breakthrough in a dispute over new rosters.

Hundreds of members of the Public and Commercial Services union were due to walk out on Thursday for a week in protest at new rosters introduced at the start of the year.

The union said positive talks have been held, so the strike has been suspended to allow negotiations to continue.

A work to rule which has been running for a week has also been suspended, although PCS officials warned that industrial action could resume if negotiations falter.

Sign up to our newsletter

Industry

Passport

PA