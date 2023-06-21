Strike disruption warning for cycling world championships

Unions have warned of potential disruption and cancellations during the 2023 World Cycling Championships if workers back strike action in a dispute over pay.

Unite the union said members employed at the Emirates Arena by Glasgow Life and at City Parking are to be balloted on walkouts.

Meanwhile, GMB Scotland has served notice to ballot staff working in parking services in Glasgow and at the city’s Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, where track events will take place.

The union warned the championships in August will face city-wide disruption if there is strike action, with cars blocking streets for road events and velodrome events unable to go ahead.

It comes after unions rejected the latest pay offer that local government leaders at Cosla say amounts to a 5.5% pay increase.

Graham McNab, Unite industrial officer said: “Unite’s members in City Parking and those based at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow will join thousands of key workers being balloted as part of the local government pay dispute.

“International events such as the Cycling World Championship at the Emirates Arena are now in danger of being cancelled due to the inaction of Cosla and the Scottish Government.”

In addition, Unison has served notice of intention to ballot members for strike action over pay in Glasgow City Parking and at the Emirates Arena, where artistic cycling and cycle-ball will take place.

If councillors want to bring a first-class event to the city, they can’t give our members a second-class pay offer

Earlier this month, GMB Scotland began balloting 8,000 of its local government members working in schools and early years settings for strike action, including cleaning, catering, janitorial, pupil support assistants and early years practitioners.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser for public services, said: “Our members on the front line of our local, public services are being offered a pay cut during the cost-of-living crisis whilst council leaders want to parade around during the World Cycling Championships.

“If councillors want to bring a first-class event to the city, they can’t give our members a second-class pay offer. They need to get on their bike and ask Scottish ministers for support to deliver a pay offer that values frontline council workers.

“Despite 94% of our members resoundingly rejecting the pay offer, Cosla have made little attempt to continue negotiations and council leaders are refusing to ask for Scottish Government intervention. These negotiations are going nowhere and are forcing council workers to face soaring inflation without the pay increase they deserve.

“GMB Scotland has been clear: our members need an improved offer which can only be achieved through the intervention of Scottish Government. Otherwise, strike action is inevitable and any disruption to this global event will only further highlight the importance of the local government workforce.”

The GMB Scotland ballot will be posted out to members working in parking and at the velodrome on Monday.

Unison Scotland head of local government Johanna Baxter said: “No-one wants to disrupt the World Cycling Championships. Local government workers have been working hard preparing for the event.

“However, local government workers in Scotland have suffered over a decade of pay cuts and, along with the rest of the country, are living with the cost-of-living crisis.

“They overwhelmingly voted to reject Cosla’s pay offer and have made it clear they are willing to take strike action to secure an improved offer.”

The UCI Cycling World Championships will take place from August 3 to 13.

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: “Local government pay negotiations are conducted nationally through Cosla, not by individual councils.

“However, the council’s political leadership has made it clear, as it did last year, that Glasgow supports a settlement that works for both our staff and for public services.”

Cosla said it remains fully committed to meeting with trade unions at any time.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Local government pay negotiations are a matter for local authorities as employers and unions – the Scottish Government has no formal role.

“Despite UK Government cuts, the Scottish Government announced further funding as part of this year’s budget for councils to support a meaningful pay rise for local government workers.

“The Scottish Government urges all the parties involved to work together constructively and reach an agreement which is fair for the workforce and affordable for employers.”