‘Strong summer sunshine’ expected over weekend

The UK is set for a short period of “strong summer sunshine” this weekend with temperatures expected to reach into the high twenties – but forecasters warned “thundery” showers may also be on the way.

High pressure winds drawing in warm air from Europe will cause temperatures to climb on Sunday and Monday before returning to average levels on Tuesday, the Met Office said.

After a cloudy start, Saturday will turn brighter over the course of the afternoon, with temperatures of 25C expected in London and the South East.

By Sunday morning however, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to high 20s – with a high of 29C forecast for London.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said: “Much of the country is going to have a bright day.

“There’ll be a few isolated showers across the extreme north and west of Scotland, but some decent amounts of strong summer sunshine for many of us.”

Showers are predicted across Northern Ireland and northern England overnight on Sunday and are expected to turn “thundery” in the early hours of Monday.

The Met Office advised people to “keep an eye on” the thunderstorms which could see “torrential showers” in parts of northern England.

Yet across England and Wales, Monday is expected to be another day of sunny weather – with top temperatures reaching 33C to 34C in what could be the warmest day of the year so far.

The hot spell will however come to an end on Tuesday, with “fresher” weather from the west of the country leading to more “changeable” conditions.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s – average for this time of year.

During the spell of hot weather, the Met Office recommends that people keep curtains closed during the peak of the day and drink lots of water.