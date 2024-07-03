03 July 2024

Student, 17, dies after incident in sea during school trip

By The Newsroom
03 July 2024

A 17-year-old student who was on a school trip has died after efforts to rescue him from the sea in West Sussex.

Emergency services received a call of concern for the teenager’s welfare in the water at a beach in West Wittering, near Chichester, at around 1pm on Tuesday.

Sussex Police said the boy was part of a group from Uxbridge College in west London who were visiting the area.

He was airlifted to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and his family have been informed, a spokesman added.

This was an absolutely tragic incident and I would like to express my sincere condolences to the boy’s loved ones at this heartbreaking time

Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said: “This was an absolutely tragic incident and I would like to express my sincere condolences to the boy’s loved ones at this heartbreaking time.

“A police investigation, supported by the Health and Safety Executive, is under way to establish the full facts.

A 17-year-old student who was on a school trip has died after efforts to rescue him from the sea at West Wittering beach in West Sussex, police said (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Biden blames jet lag for poor performance in presidential debate

news

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak's home released on bail

news

Julian Assange lands in Australia a free man

news