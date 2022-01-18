Sturgeon announces Omicron restrictions to be lifted in Scotland from Monday

Restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid in Scotland are to be lifted from Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

The First Minister said more recent figures, showing a fall in infections, “gives us confidence that we have turned the corner on the Omicron wave”.

As a result she confirmed the measures – a limit on the numbers at indoor events, table service only at bars and other places selling alcohol and the closure of nightclubs – will be lifted from January 24.

Guidance limiting gatherings to a maximum of three households will also end on the same date, Ms Sturgeon added, along with restrictions preventing adults from taking part in indoor contact sports.

She also said there would be no extension to coronavirus vaccine passports at the moment, stating: “Given that cases are now falling quite rapidly, and the current wave is receding, we decided that we will not at this stage extend the Covid certification scheme to other premises.”

The announcement comes the day after the Scottish Government lifted its cap on numbers at outdoor events, with the First Minister saying the situation was now “much more positive” than it had been earlier in January, when cases had spiked.

Speaking at Holyrood, the First Minister said: “Although significant pressures and uncertainties do remain, the data nevertheless gives us confidence that we have turned the corner on the Omicron wave.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave a coronavirus update to MSPs at Holyrood. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

She told MSPs: “A combination of booster vaccinations, the willingness of the public to adapt their behaviour to help stem transmission, and the temporary protective measures introduced in December, has helped blunt the impact of the Omicron wave.”

Her comments came as the latest figures show Scotland recorded another 7,752 cases of people being infected with the virus, along with a further 31 deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital has fallen by 21 to 1,546, with 59 people in intensive care, a rise of one.

Ms Sturgeon said over the last week the number of people testing positive with a PCR test had fallen from “an average of almost 13,000 a day to just over 4,600” – a drop of 64%, with cases declining in all age groups.

As a result, the First Minister said she could “say with some confidence that the rise in cases driven by Omicron peaked in the first week of January and that we are now on the downward slope of this wave of cases”.

Ms Sturgeon however stressed there were “still some uncertainties ahead” adding that “throwing all caution to the wind would be a mistake”.

The First Minister said: “The full impact of the return to work and school after the festive break won’t be apparent yet in the data.

“So it is possible that we will see case numbers tick up again in the next couple of weeks.”

As a result, she said it “makes sense” for remaining restrictions to be lifted on a phased basis.