Sturgeon calls for ban of Russian oil tanker due to dock in Orkney

Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not want a Russian-owned oil tanker to dock in Orkney as planned, and is working with the UK Government to “find a way of stopping that happening”.

The NS Champion tanker is due to arrive at the Flotta oil terminal in Orkney on Tuesday amid the sanctions and conflict following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It belongs to shipping company Sovcomflot, a firm that is majority owned by the Russian state, and Orkney Islands Council has said it is powerless to prevent it docking.

Scotland’s First Minister revealed she has discussed the issue with Transport Minister Grant Shapps in an attempt to deny Russian-owned vessels access to UK ports, saying that it would send the wrong message to the people of Ukraine.

It would go against, if not the letter, then certainly the spirit of the sanctions and I think it would send the wrong message to people in Ukraine and across the world right now

“Let me be blunt, I don’t want that tanker to dock in Orkney tomorrow, ” Ms Sturgeon told the media during a visit to Aberdeen on Monday.

She continued: “This is an issue that is reserved to the UK Government, this tanker is majority owned by a Russian government-controlled company.

“It would go against, if not the letter, then certainly the spirit of the sanctions and I think it would send the wrong message to people in Ukraine and across the world right now.

“It is a matter for the UK Government. I personally had discussions last night with Grant Shapps, the UK Secretary of State for Transport.

“To be fair to him, he agreed with me about how unacceptable it would be for that tanker to dock as planned, and we’re continuing discussions with him and his officials over the course of today.

“Hopefully we can find a way of stopping that happening.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “We are aware of concerns about Russian-connected ships potentially docking in the UK and we are working rapidly to explore a range of measures to restrict access for them.

“We are already discussing this issue with the Scottish Government and the sanctions being considered are part of a wider package being worked up across the UK Government.”