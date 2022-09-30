Sturgeon: It’s only right to listen to young people’s climate change views

Scotland’s First Minister has said it is “only right” to listen to the voices of young people on climate change following a visit to a Glasgow school.

Nicola Sturgeon went to St Albert’s Primary School, Pollokshields, in the southside of the city, to see a virtual assembly marking the end of Scotland’s Climate Week.

The theme of this year’s Climate Week seeks to encourage respectful conversation about climate change.

The First Minister said she was “impressed” by the hard work of the pupils, adding: “Their efforts over the past few days show why youth action is so important.

“Climate change is already having a massive impact around the world and if we don’t take the right action, things will only get worse.

“Future generations deserve a more equal, just and fair future that leaves no one behind.

“Not only have children and young people played a significant role in keeping climate change at the top of the global agenda, but they will also face the greatest impacts of climate change over their lifetimes.

“It is only right that we listen to the the voices of the next generation, and that we hear them when they challenge us to do more to tackle the climate emergency.”

Barry Fisher, the CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said he had been “inspired” during Climate Week by the “enthusiasm and commitment the children, young people and educators who have engaged with Climate Action Week have for taking real action to address the climate emergency”.

““Our Climate Action Schools live lessons have been a great way for us to engage with 15,000-plus pupils right across Scotland – extending our reach, opening up new conversations and helping them to amplify their voices as they take action to combat climate change,” he added.