Succession actor Brian Cox among speakers at Cheltenham Literature Festival 2023

Actor Brian Cox is among a number of celebrities who will be attending and speaking at this year’s Cheltenham Literature Festival.

The Gloucestershire-based festival gives a voice to contemporary authors in fiction – and the programme is a mixture of ticketed events, free family activities and fringe events.

At the festival, Cox, 77 – who is known for playing Logan Roy in Succession, will be discussing his memoir Putting The Rabbit In The Hat, which traces his journey to fame and takes a look at his childhood experiences in the city of Dundee.

Elsewhere, Love Actually screenwriter and director Richard Curtis will sit down with Scarlett Curtis for The Sunday Times culture interview, whilst Can You Ever Forgive Me? actor Richard E Grant will be in discussion with Emma Freud about his memoir A Pocketful Of Happiness.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas will chat to host Cathy Newman about her new novel.

Meanwhile, comedian, writer and actor Matt Lucas will discuss his new book, with Little Britain sketch partner, David Walliams, set to give a performative reading.

Actor Nick Frost, known for starring in The Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy films with Simon Pegg, will explore how food can evoke powerful memories when he talks about his new memoir A Slice Of Fried Gold: Taste My Memories.

Also discussing their palate, comedian Ed Gamble will join Great British Menu host Andi Oliver to share stories about life through the lens of food.

There are a number of free and ticketed events for families at this year’s festival including a talk given by Jacqueline Wilson, the author of Tracy Beaker.

History books will also get a look in, with Would I Lie To You? panellist David Mitchell, set to present Unruly: A History Of England’s Kings And Queens, which is his own account of England’s earliest monarchs.

Other speakers at the event will explore faith and spirituality, with comedian Ruby Wax in discussion about how to navigate tough experiences with Buddhist monk Gelong Thubten.

Comedian David Baddiel will offer a new perspective on the desire for divinity, debating whether or not god truly exists, whilst Love Island star Dr Alex George will talk about his mental health toolkit with psychotherapist and author Anna Mathur.

Other well-known names who will make an appearance at Cheltenham Literature Festival include children’s author Michael Rosen, author Zadie Smith, chef Michel Roux and The Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain.

The Times and The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival, hosted by Cheltenham Festivals, will take place from October 6-15.