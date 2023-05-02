Sudan evacuees arrive back in UK on last Government-arranged flight

The last Government-arranged flight carrying British nationals out of Sudan has arrived back in the UK.

The evacuees arrived at Birmingham Airport at 4.58pm on Tuesday on a Titan Airways Airbus A321 after a four-hour and 40-minute flight from Larnaca, Cyprus, having been taken out of Port Sudan on Monday.

They were the last of 2,341 people evacuated by the Government from Sudan on 28 flights since fighting began in the African nation three weeks ago.

Many are returning home from a holiday after Ramadan or staying with family but there are also people whose lives have been turned upside down by the conflict and have nowhere to go

They were greeted at Birmingham Airport by members of the British Red Cross.

Any Britons left in Sudan have been told to leave through Port Sudan on the country’s east coast, which has become a hub for several foreign countries organising evacuations, or via land borders into neighbouring countries.

Madeline Farrar, emergency response operations manager at the British Red Cross, said: “The people we’ve been greeting in Birmingham are genuinely relieved and happy to be here.

“Many are returning home from a holiday after Ramadan or staying with family but there are also people whose lives have been turned upside down by the conflict and have nowhere to go.

“Our trained volunteers have been on the ground providing practical and emotional support for people’s immediate needs as soon as flights land, including checking if people need something to eat or drink or a friendly listening ear to talk about any worries they may have.

“Our dedicated team are also helping with practical things like making phone calls and connecting people online, getting hold of advice, medication and offering short-term cash support.

“We have been working in partnership with Birmingham City Council, RE:Act, Islamic relief and St John’s ambulance, as part of a multi-agency response, delivering crucial support to people in crisis.”

The flight, organised by the RAF, was one of around 30 carried more than 2,000 British nationals out of the war-torn country, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), many of which have landed at London Stansted Airport.

A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport said: “Birmingham Airport is supporting Sudanese evacuation flights arranged by the UK Government.

“Together with local partner agencies, we will be offering support to passengers who need it.”

The RAF has also helped more than 1,000 nationals from over 20 other countries, including the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and Norway, with the UK’s evacuation effort being the longest and largest of any western nation, according to the FCDO.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told GB News that the conflict in Sudan was “not over yet” and there would still be a UK military and Government presence in the country to assist British nationals, with warship HMS Lancaster off the coast.

He said: “There is still an ongoing humanitarian situation, we still have a presence at Port Sudan, both a military presence and a number of other Government officials, to help British nationals and their dependants leave the country.

“We will ensure that we maintain a presence to support British nationals, because the situation in Sudan, sadly, is still volatile, and it is still dangerous.”

Tens of thousands have fled or been evacuated from the African nation since fighting erupted three weeks ago, turning the capital Khartoum and a neighbouring city, Omdurman, into a battlefield.

Sudan’s military, led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, is fighting a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, both of whom have powerful foreign backers.

The two generals were allies in a military coup which took over the country in October 2021 and halted the country’s move to establish a democratic government, with the current conflict the culmination of months of increasing tension between the two groups.

Hundreds are believed to have been killed in the fighting, despite a three-day extension to a ceasefire being agreed on Sunday.

There are hopes that the West can help broker a stable truce, with both sides in the conflict agreeing to take part in negotiations.