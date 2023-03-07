Suella Braverman vows to stop migrant Channel crossings with new laws
Suella Braverman said it would “betray” British voters not to tackle the “waves of illegal migrants breaching our border” as she unveiled plans for new laws to crack down on Channel crossings.
The Home Secretary said legislation would be introduced to remove asylum seekers and ban them from re-entry if they arrive in the UK through unauthorised means.
She told MPs on Monday: “They will not stop coming here until the world knows that if you enter Britain illegally you will be detained and swiftly removed.
“Removed back to your country if it is safe, or to a safe third country like Rwanda. And that is precisely what this Bill will do. That is how we will stop the boats.”
Meanwhile Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Dover and will set out the plan during a press conference.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the visit will be to “frontline officers working on the ground to prevent crossings and respond to incidents in the Channel”.
