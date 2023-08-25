Sun and showers for London, Friday, August 25th
London is set for an interesting mix of conditions today. The morning will kick off on the cooler side with a temperature of 15°C and with cloudy skies overhead, there's a chance that we could see some scattered showers. As the day progresses into the afternoon, the temperature will peak at 22°C. At this point, the clouds will still be hanging around, so don't forget your umbrella as the probability of rain will remain.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, the morning will be noticeably cooler than today, beginning with a slightly chilly temperature of 13°C. Skies will have a few clouds, but the sun is expected to peek through, without a hint of rain. As afternoon rolls in, the temperature will reach a high of 20°C. The cloud cover will persist, but we won't have to worry about any scattered showers. The mercury will fall to a minimum of 13°C.
For the following days, the general trend indicates cooler mornings with temperatures around 12°C. The afternoons, on the increase, will reach highs of about 19°C. From scattered clouds to overcast skies, the sun will have a hard time making an appearance. However, on the bright side, there is no sign of any rain. The mercury will drop to a minimum of 12°C during these days. Despite the lack of sunshine, it's still a good idea to have a light sweater or jacket on hand, as the mornings and nights will be on the cooler side.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox