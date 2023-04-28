Sunak accuses Labour of making Welsh public ‘guinea pigs for socialist agenda’

The Prime Minister has accused the Welsh Government of making its people “guinea pigs for Labour’s socialist agenda”, claiming the Conservatives will deliver for Wales.

Rishi Sunak said his party is focused on the priorities of the country and promised to meet his five key aims which are to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

Mr Sunak was applauded by members as he addressed the Welsh Tory party conference in Newport on Friday afternoon.

He said: “The people of Wales don’t want to be guinea pigs for Labour’s socialist agenda.

My priorities are your priorities

“Rather, they want a government that will deliver on their priorities — and that is what we will do.

“My priorities are your priorities,” he added.

“They are to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

“These are the people’s priorities right across the UK, whether you live in Newcastle or here in Newport.

“And people want government at every level working together to deliver on their priorities.”

During the speech he highlighted the recent delivery of two new Freeports in Wales, which are expected to create up to 20,000 jobs and billions of pounds of investment.

He said Welsh communities had benefited from more than £1 billion in direct investment through programmes including the Shared Prosperity Fund, Levelling Up Fund and Community Renewal Fund.

He also noted that nearly half a million people in Wales will receive a £301 cost-of-living payment from the UK Government this week.

He criticised the Welsh Government on its record on the NHS, schools and roads and called on devolved nations to stop focusing on “constitutional abstractions” and to work together to tackle the immediate challenges that people face.

Mr Sunak said: “Keir Starmer calls Wales a Labour blueprint for the rest of the country – that’s a scary thought.”

He added: “Delivering for Wales is at the heart of my plans.

“Extracting investment, growing trade and most important creating jobs – that’s the type of future that we want to build, a future that is filled with opportunities, optimism, with confidence that all young people look forward to brighter and better times.

“The UK Government is standing behind the people of Wales and we have demonstrated the best place for Wales is at the heart of our precious United Kingdom.

“As your leader we will never forget we are a conservative and unionist party and working together … we’re going to deliver in each and every part of our precious UK.”