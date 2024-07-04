Sunak and Starmer cast their ballots as voting under way in high-stakes poll

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have cast their ballots as they vie to win the General Election after weeks of campaigning.

Polling stations across the UK opened at 7am, giving millions of voters the chance to decide if the Tory incumbent remains in the top job or the Labour leader enters Downing Street.

Opinion polls suggest Labour is on course to secure a big majority in the House of Commons and form a new government.

Mr Sunak, who has insisted the results are not a foregone conclusion despite dire poll ratings for his party, voted in his Richmond constituency.

He waved at reporters as he and his wife Akshata Murty arrived hand-in-hand at the Kirby Sigston Village Hall, as he hopes to be returned to Parliament as the MP for Richmond and Northallerton.

On X, the Prime Minister repeated his plea to voters to “stop the Labour supermajority”.

Sir Keir was also joined by his wife, Victoria, as he visited a polling station in his Holborn and St Pancras constituency.

The Labour leader told his final rally in Redditch, Worcestershire, on Wednesday night to “imagine a Britain moving forward together with a Labour government”.

He added: “That’s what we are fighting for, let’s continue that fight.

“If you want change, you have to vote for it.”

As the bookies’ favourite to be the next prime minister, Sir Keir said he was pleased with Labour’s campaign and his party was “ready for what comes next”.

Other party leaders have also cast their votes, with Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey and his wife Emily visiting a polling station in Surbiton.

After he waved to the cameras, Sir Ed was wished “good luck” by a voter leaving the Surbiton Hill Methodist Church.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney was joined by his son Matthew as he cast his ballot at Burrelton Village Hall, Perth and Kinross.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar cast his vote at Pollokshields Burgh Hall in Glasgow, accompanied by his wife Furheen and son Aliyan.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn posted a photo of himself outside a polling station on social media with the caption: “Just voted for the independent candidate in Islington North.”

Mr Corbyn is hoping to pull off a shock win in his London seat, which he won for Labour at every general election since 1983 until he was blocked from standing again for his old party.

An exit poll, published shortly after polls close at 10pm on Thursday, will provide the first indication of how the election has gone on a national level.

These take place at polling stations across the country, with tens of thousands of people asked to privately fill in a replica ballot as they leave, to get an indication of how they voted.

The first of the 650 seats are likely to declare their results from 11.30pm.

It is the first General Election where voters will need to show photographic ID before they can receive their ballot paper following a law change in 2022.

In his last-ditch appeal to voters after touring the country since calling the election, Mr Sunak said Thursday represented a “pivotal moment” for the country’s future as he claimed Labour would “wield their unchecked power” to increase taxes should they secure a “supermajority”.

In his final stump speech on Wednesday evening, Mr Sunak said: “This underdog will fight to the final whistle.”

Ending a tour that was dominated by attention-grabbing stunts, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed said he had enjoyed the campaign, which saw him travel the entire length of the UK, cover 6,000 miles on the Lib Dem’s Yellow Hammer One bus and bungee 160 feet.

In a Harpenden stump speech, he said: “Communities are angry. The water companies have been allowed to pour their filthy sewage into our rivers, lakes and onto our beaches. This has to change. The Conservatives have got to go.”

North of the border, Scotland’s First Minister urged “every single SNP voter” to turn out on Thursday in what he said will be an “incredibly close” contest throughout the country.

Addressing supporters at a pre-election rally in Leith on Wednesday evening, John Swinney said the Conservatives were going to be “heavily defeated” by the Labour Party in England, but that there were “narrow margins” between Labour and the SNP north of the border.

An average of all polls completed during the seven days to July 3 puts Labour on 39%, the party’s lowest rating since the campaign began, 18 points ahead of the Conservatives on 21%, followed by Reform on 16%, the Lib Dems on 11% and the Greens on 6%.

The Tories are up slightly on the figures for the previous week while Labour are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 26 being Labour 41%, Conservatives 20%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 11% and Greens 6%.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive to cast their votes in the General Election in London (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )