Sunak: I will not second guess military chiefs on Army cuts

Rishi Sunak said he would not “second guess” military commanders on planned British Army cuts.

The Prime Minister declined to say what size he thought the Army should be when asked about the plans at the London Defence Conference on Tuesday.

In the past decade, the Army has shrunk from 97,000 full-time, trained soldiers to 76,000, and the Future Soldier programme will see it reduced further to 73,000 regulars while increase the size of the Army Reserve.

My job is not to second guess the decision that our military chiefs are making

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in January warned the Commons that the UK’s armed forces had been “hollowed out and underfunded”.

Mr Sunak said: “The Army will have a total force capacity of 100,000, split between regulars and reserves.

“Now the Defence Secretary is currently in the process of reviewing that. There will be a defence command paper issued shortly which will talk through all that.

“But ultimately my job is not to second guess the decision that our military chiefs are making. What I can say, what we’ve delivered as a Government, is record defence uplifts.”

He added: “How that is best spent to deal with the threats that we face is a question that our military chiefs will make.”

Later on Tuesday, Labour’s shadow defence secretary is expected to tell the conference that Britain’s “moral contract” with its armed forces has been “corroded” and must be renewed.

John Healey will repeat calls for the Government to halt the planned army cuts in light of increased threats to Britain’s security and ensure the armed forces have the equipment they need to fulfil the UK’s commitments to Nato.

March’s Budget saw the Government commit another £5 billion to defence spending over the next two years, with most of the money going towards major projects and investment rather than day-to-day costs.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP when economic and fiscal conditions allow.

He said the UK was one of a “minuscule” number of countries that had consistently met the Nato standard of spending 2% of GDP on defence.

Mr Sunak also denied that the UK is declining as a global power.

He pointed to achievements in the past six months including the Windsor Framework on post-Brexit Northern Ireland trading arrangements, the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trading bloc, and the Aukus defence partnership with Australia and the US.

“I don’t know how you look at any of that and say Britain is not anything but confident, free and doing great stuff that’s making an enormous difference in the world,” the Prime Minister said.