Sunak insists he is ‘energised’ and election outcome not a ‘foregone conclusion’

Rishi Sunak has insisted the outcome of the General Election was not a “foregone conclusion” and that he was “feeling energised” with two days of campaigning to go.

The Prime Minister defended his focus on what should be safe Tory seats as Sir Keir Starmer accused the Conservatives of running “an increasingly desperate, negative campaign”.

Mr Sunak kicked off a final push for votes on Tuesday with a pre-dawn visit to an Ocado packing plant in Bedfordshire and stops in Oxfordshire seats where the Conservatives won in 2019 by a sizeable margin.

I’m feeling energised. I’m on my third breakfast already today

In Banbury, where the Tories’ majority at the last election was 16,800, Mr Sunak was challenged over whether his defensive campaigning was a sign of conceding defeat.

He told reporters: “We have been to every part of the country, every type of seat.

“I don’t take any vote for granted.”

He denied the results coming in overnight into July 5 were inevitable.

“I know there are lots of people who want to tell everyone it’s a foregone conclusion but I don’t believe that.”

Mr Sunak repeatedly highlighted the fact that he had been up at 4am because his focus was on “fighting until the last minute of this campaign”.

Even as he has failed to narrow the gaping poll deficit to Labour, Mr Sunak said: “I’m feeling energised. I’m on my third breakfast already today. Like, how often do you get to have three breakfasts before 10 o’clock? That’s only good news.”

Mr Sunak also said the prime ministerial role “entails sacrifice” and “there’s always work to do”, in a nod to Sir Keir’s desire to spend time with his family on Friday evenings.

The Labour leader dismissed as “laughably ridiculous” Tory attacks on his wish to avoid work after 6pm on a Friday, insisting he would work then if necessary.

At a campaign event in Nottinghamshire, he said Labour was making the positive case for change, adding: “What a contrast to an increasingly desperate, negative campaign that the Tories are running.”

Asked what he would do first after entering No 10, Sir Keir criticised “14 years of self-entitlement under the Tories” and said: “The very first thing I’d do is change the mindset of politics, and the mindset needs to be politics of service.”

Labour’s opinion poll lead over the Tories has hovered around the 20-point mark for most of the election campaign and the Tory strategy has shifted towards preventing bleeding votes to Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats, and saving as many MPs as possible to form an effective opposition.

In a last-ditch attempt to rally wavering Conservative voters, Mr Sunak will claim in a speech later on Tuesday that just 130,000 voters could prevent a Labour “supermajority”.

Earlier, he said predictions of a Tory defeat were “not going to stop me” after the likelihood of his return to Downing Street was put at less than “lightning striking twice in the same place” by Professor Sir John Curtice.

The Prime Minister told BBC Breakfast: “That’s his view.

“That’s not going to stop me from working as hard as I can over these final few days to talk to as many people as possible about the choice.”

Speaking to staff at a distribution company in Banbury, Mr Sunak said “we’re on the downhill slope” when it came to inflation, taxes and energy bills, which would be “reversed” if Labour was victorious on Thursday.

“If I’m not standing here next week, you won’t get those tax cuts,” he told them.

Meanwhile, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey continued his action-packed campaign tour by knocking over a line of big blue dominoes with a Lib Dem yellow one as he called for voters to help his party topple Conservative MPs.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to the media on a campaign visit to DCS Group in Banbury, Oxfordshire (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )