Sunak leaving D-Day events early to do TV interview was ‘a mistake’ – Mercer

Rishi Sunak made a “significant mistake” by leaving D-Day memorial events early to carry out a TV interview, his own minister for veterans said.

The Prime Minister has apologised and said that “on reflection” he should have stayed in Normandy for a major international ceremony attended by world leaders.

Instead, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron represented the UK Government, while Mr Sunak’s rival for the keys to No 10, Sir Keir Starmer, was also there rubbing shoulders with world leaders.

Veterans’ minister Johnny Mercer said he understood the “outrage” at the Prime Minister’s actions.

Sir Keir said Mr Sunak “will have to answer for his own actions” in leaving Normandy ahead of the international D-Day event but “for me there was nowhere else I was going to be”.

The Prime Minister left Normandy to record an ITV General Election interview which will air next week.

The broadcaster said the timing of the interview was suggested by the Conservative Party.

“After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK,” Mr Sunak said.

“On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise.”

Mr Mercer said he understood the “outrage” but he defended Mr Sunak’s record on veterans’ issues.

“I get the outrage. It’s a mistake. It’s a significant mistake for which he’s apologised,” Mr Mercer told the Sun.

He suggested that Mr Sunak’s team should take a share of the blame for their advice to him.

“Obviously it’s a mistake. The PM on these visits receives a lot of advice on what he should and shouldn’t be doing,” he said.