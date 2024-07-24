Sunak makes self-deprecating joke about election defeat at Starmer’s first PMQs

Rishi Sunak made a self-deprecating joke in relation to his defeat at the General Election during Sir Keir Starmer’s first Prime Minister’s Questions at the helm.

As the Conservative leader wished the UK’s athletes good luck at the Paris Olympics, he mocked himself by stating that they would not be coming to him for advice on winning.

After 14 years in power, the Tories suffered a crushing defeat on July 4, losing 175 MPs, including a slew of prominent ministers such as Penny Mordaunt and Grant Shapps.

I’ve no doubt that after years of training, focus and dedication they’ll bring back many gold medals. Although to be honest, I’m probably not the first person they want to hear advice from on how to win

The former prime minister told the Commons: “I also join with the Prime Minister in his warm words about our Olympic athletes. I’ve no doubt that after years of training, focus and dedication they’ll bring back many gold medals.

“Although to be honest, I’m probably not the first person they want to hear advice from on how to win.”

MPs from across the House could be heard saying “aww” in response.

Elsewhere, SNP MP Pete Wishart claimed that Sir Keir’s “honeymoon” period was over before it had begun, after seven Labour rebels were stripped of the whip for backing an SNP motion to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

The MP for Perth and Kinross-shire said: “The Prime Minister has achieved something that we didn’t think would be possible in such a short period of time.

“In less than three weeks, he has had a significant rebellion and he has suspended seven of his Members of Parliament, all for standing up for child poverty, this from a Labour Government.

“The headlines are awful for the Prime Minister this morning, poverty campaigners are furious with the Prime Minister – is his honeymoon over before it’s even begun?”

Sir Keir replied that he would not be taking “lectures” from the SNP on what the people of Scotland wanted, after the party had returned from the General Election with a “handful” of members.

He added: “Perhaps the SNP needs to account for the 30,000 extra children in poverty in Scotland.”

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, ex-business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, Apsana Begum, Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne, Zarah Sultana and Imran Hussain have been kicked out of the Parliamentary Labour Party over Tuesday night’s Commons rebellion.

Ms Sultana suggested she was the victim of a “macho virility test” and said she “slept well knowing that I took a stand against child poverty” after being handed the six-month suspension.