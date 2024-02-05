Sunak pressed on asylum rules amid questions over chemical attack suspect

Rishi Sunak insisted he had reformed the asylum system “every which way I can” amid questions over how a sex offender suspected of carrying out a chemical attack remained in the UK.

The Government had already taken action to stop people trying to “game the system”, Downing Street said, as pressure mounted on ministers to explain how Abdul Ezedi was allowed to stay in the country years after being convicted of sexual assault and exposure.

Home Secretary James Cleverly is understood to have asked for the facts of Ezedi’s case as he examines whether there are flaws in the asylum system and considers whether changes to the rules need to be made.

Police have been hunting for the on-the-run Ezedi since a 31-year-old woman and her daughters, aged eight and three, were attacked in Clapham, south London, with what officers believe was a “very strong concentrated corrosive substance” – thought to be alkaline – on Wednesday evening.

The Home Office twice rejected 35-year-old Ezedi’s asylum claims but his application was later granted by a judge on appeal, according to Government sources.

The Prime Minister dodged questions on whether the Government should close a “loophole” in the immigration system amid suggestions asylum seekers are converting to Christianity to secure leave to remain in Britain.

Asked whether changes need to be made, Mr Sunak told broadcasters on Monday: “I’ve been very clear that, when it comes to illegal migrants, we need to have a system where someone who comes here illegally should not be able to stay.”

Asked whether there is a “loophole” that needs to be closed, he said: “More generally I’ve tightened up the system every which way I can, but fundamentally this is just about fairness. People coming here illegally at that point shouldn’t be able to stay.”

Downing Street later stressed the Government had already taken action to stop people trying to “game the system” with legal reforms as the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said while the UK had a “proud history of welcoming people who are genuinely fleeing religious persecution”, it would not “tolerate people taking advantage of this”.

Cabinet minister Chris Heaton-Harris told LBC Ezedi would have been detained and deported if the Government’s Nationality and Borders Act had been in place, adding: “We’ve tightened our laws since”.

Ezedi, who is believed to be from Afghanistan, is understood to have arrived in the UK in 2016, reportedly in the back of a lorry.

He avoided jail after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault and exposure, instead being handed a suspended sentence at Newcastle Crown Court on January 9 2018, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

His asylum claims are understood to have been twice rejected by the Home Office, shortly after he came to the UK in 2016 but also in the wake of his prosecution in 2018.

Ezedi challenged the Home Office’s decision to refuse him asylum by successfully lodging an appeal with the First-tier Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber), which was granted by a judge in October 2020, according to Government sources.

He was apparently permitted to stay in the country after a priest confirmed he had converted to Christianity and was reportedly “wholly committed” to his new religion.

Foreign national offenders currently only qualify for deportation if they are sentenced to – or have served – an immediate custodial sentence of 12 months or more under Home Office rules.

The department can apply to the Upper Tribunal to appeal against court rulings in asylum cases, but it is so far unclear whether the department did so in this case and was unsuccessful.