Sunak says Israel has ‘right to defend itself’ as Netanyahu warns ‘we are at war’

Rishi Sunak has said Israel has “an absolute right to defend itself” and the country’s prime minister said it was “at war” after at least 40 people were killed during attacks by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip.

The UK Prime Minister said the Government is in contact with Israeli authorities after Hamas sent fighters across the border and fired thousands of rockets in what it said was a new operation.

Israel’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu said the group would “pay a price that it hasn’t known until now” as he called up reservists.

At least 40 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in the incursion in Israel, according to the country’s national rescue service, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years.

And at least 198 people have been killed and 1,610 wounded in Gaza in Israeli retaliation, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Videos released by Hamas suggested at least three Israelis had been captured alive.

And footage has been posted on social media of Hamas fighters parading what appeared to be stolen Israeli military vehicles through the streets.

Mr Sunak, writing on X, said: “I am shocked by this morning’s attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens.

“Israel has an absolute right to defend itself.

“We’re in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice.”

The White House said that it “unequivocally condemns” the Hamas attacks.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said: “There is never any justification for terrorism.

“We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.

“National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and we remain in close contact with our Israeli partners.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote on social media: “Hamas are not ‘fighters’.

“Hamas are not ‘militants’.

“Hamas are terrorists.

“There is no other word to describe the brutality of firing rockets or terrorist attacks targeting civilians.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “I utterly condemn the ongoing attacks on Israel and her citizens.

“There is no justification for this act of terror which is being perpetrated by those who seek to undermine any chance for future peace in the region.

“Israel has a right to defend herself.”

Israel has blockaded Gaza since Islamic militant group Hamas gained control of the territory in 2007 and the two have fought wars ever since.

In a televised address, Mr Netanyahu made his first remarks since the Gaza Strip’s Hamas rulers launched a major, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak on Saturday.

“We are at war,” Mr Netanyahu said.

“Not an ‘operation’, not a ’round’, but at war.”

The prime minister also ordered the military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas militants that remained locked in gunfights with Israeli soldiers.

Hamas caught Israel off-guard on Simchat Torah, a major holiday, with a show of force including the deployment of dozens of soldiers to the country’s heavily fortified border on Saturday.

The attack revived memories of the 1973 war almost 50 years to the day, in which Israel’s enemies launched a surprise attack on Yom Kippur.

Hezbollah congratulated Hamas, describing the attack as a response to “Israeli crimes” and saying the militants had “divine backing”.

The group said its command in Lebanon was in contact with Hamas about the operation.