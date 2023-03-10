Sunak to hand France almost £500 million to tackle small boat crossings
Britain will pay France nearly half a billion pounds over the next three years to step up efforts to prevent small boats from crossing the Channel, Rishi Sunak has announced.
The Prime Minister committed to sending Paris £478 million (541m euros) to fund a new package that will include hundreds of French law enforcement officers and a new detention centre established in France.
Mr Sunak announced the package after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron during a UK-France summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday.
But there was no sign of the returns agreement with France that the Government desires as Mr Sunak makes “stopping the boats” one of his top priorities.
The UK has already committed more than £300 million to France in the last decade to help tackle unauthorised migration.
More than 3,000 people have already made the perilous sea journey this year, with almost 46,000 arriving by unofficial routes in 2022.
That is despite Mr Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman announcing a £63 million package to increase patrol officers by 40% four months ago. That package followed a £55 million deal in 2021.
