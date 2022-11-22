Sunak warns of ‘challenging’ winter of strikes, high costs and NHS backlogs

Soaring inflation, strikes and spiralling NHS waiting lists will cause a “challenging” winter, Rishi Sunak has warned, as the UK was forecast to suffer a deeper recession than allies.

The Prime Minister braced his Cabinet on Tuesday for misery in the coming months as they discussed how to alleviate the crises.

With nurses voting to strike, Health Secretary Steve Barclay warned the NHS backlog had already been “significantly exacerbated” by the pandemic.

Looking ahead to winter, the Prime Minister said this would be a challenging period for the country caused by the aftershocks of the global pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Downing Street said 400,000 people were currently waiting more than 52 weeks for operations, compared with 1,600 before Covid-19 hit.

Food prices and energy bills have soared as inflation hit a 41-year-high of 11.1%, with global fuel prices being forced up by Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

The British economy will then contract more than any of the world’s seven most advanced nations in the G7, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden discussed some of the work “to mitigate some of the challenges expected this winter, including further strike action”.

Asked whether the PM was concerned about inflation, strikes and medical appointments, the official spokesman said: “You’ve highlighted some of the issues the public will face and those are some of the areas the Government are trying to mitigate.”

Downing Street said the potential for power blackouts was not discussed but insisted ministers are “preparing for all eventualities”.

“We do have quite a diverse energy provision. Offshore wind continues to provide a huge amount of our energy, particularly during the winter months,” a spokesman said.

“While we are preparing for all eventualities, we are confident that we will continue to have good provision throughout the winter months.”

No 10 urged rail unions not to take further action after the RMT warned it is “highly likely” more strikes will be called, after accusing employers of refusing to make an offer aimed at resolving the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Clearly, further strike action risks putting the future of the rail industry in jeopardy.

“We are continuing to call on union leaders to work with employers to come to an agreement that is fair to passengers, taxpayers and workers.

“The public are simply wanting to get about their lives, whether that’s getting to work, Christmas shopping, whatever it might be, and I think people should be mindful of that.”

The OECD’s latest forecasts suggest the UK economy will shrink by 0.4% in 2023 and grow by just 0.2% in 2024.

Germany is the only other G7 country set to see a contraction in gross domestic product – the measure of national income known as GDP – next year, with a 0.3% drop.