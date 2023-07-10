Sunday Times ranks top 20 Scottish primaries, plus more top lists from around the UK

The Sunday Times has published the best performing primary schools in Scotland for 2023. The top 20 list, predominantly featuring schools from Glasgow and North Lanarkshire, ranked schools based on reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. Despite many schools coming from socially deprived areas, their performance was commendable. The ranking focused on specific performance metrics rather than classifying schools from 'best to worst', considering various social, financial factors that influence the quality of education. The highest ranked school was from Paisley.

Amid the ongoing cost of living crisis and rises in the base rate by the Bank of England, securing property has become increasingly difficult. The Office for National Statistics revealed that Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in Westminster, London bore England and Wales' most expensive properties at an average £4.1 million, nearly double that of the next priciest, Kensington Abingdon, at £2.25 million. The report also identified the most costly regions in Manchester, reflecting median prices across all home types and sizes.

Chorlton, once a quiet South Manchester village, has become one of the city's most sought-after areas, with its lively food and drink scene, community spirit and high-quality schools. Data from the Office of National Statistics indicates that three of Manchester's most expensive neighbourhoods are found in Chorlton. The area also boasts green spaces, nature reserves and excellent transport links. However, long-term residents have observed gentrification, with rising house prices and an influx of bars and restaurants. Some feel this growth has changed the community dynamic and made the area unaffordable for many.

Birmingham is famed for its excellent Indian food establishments, including top-rated curry houses and street food eateries. Dishes range from tangy to spicy, savoury to sweet, with the city's iconic Birmingham Balti being a significant part of the food scene. To find the best Indian restaurant or takeaway, we assessed Google reviews. Here, we share the top 14 Indian restaurants in Birmingham.

The top performing state high school in Glasgow for 2022 is Jordanhill High School, achieving this status for the seventh consecutive year. The list also includes Bearsden Academy, St Ninian’s High School, Woodfarm High School, and Douglas Academy in the top five. The ranking considers the percentage of pupils who achieved five Highers or equivalent. Of the top 50 schools in Scotland, five are in Glasgow (16%); however, 32% of Glasgow schools are also in the bottom 50. The rankings account for various factors, including support for children with complex needs, quality of teaching, and school funding.

A pub and restaurant in Bristol could be demolished to pave way for a new student accommodation complex. The planning application, submitted by Eagle One Retail Limited, involves the demolition of The Concorde Brewers Fayre on Gloucester Road North to construct a five-storey building offering 99 student bedspaces. The proposal includes cycle parking but no dedicated car parking, as the accommodation is expected to be car-free. The accommodation will cater to students from the nearby University of West England, where campus housing is only guaranteed for first-year students. The final decision awaits approval from the South Gloucestershire Council.

Mortgage rates are under scrutiny as house prices fluctuate across England. The average UK house price as of April 2023 was £286,500, slightly up from the previous month but down £6,500 from the September 2022 peak. The Office for National Statistics provides detailed data on individual neighbourhoods, allowing for analysis of where prices are rising and falling the most. Solihull was examined in this study revealing areas with the most significant decrease in average sale prices in 2022, compared to 2021.

Special constable Abdullah Bin Imad, 22, disarmed a gunman in a Birmingham café after noticing suspicious activity. Abdullah, an off-duty electrical engineer, dialled 999 before bravely tackling the gunman and seizing the weapon. CCTV footage captures Abdullah restraining the man and keeping the firearm out of reach until police arrived. Two men were arrested for firearms offences, and the gun was found to be a blank-firing weapon. Abdullah's actions have been praised for their bravery and quick thinking.

Despite long standing stigma, Hartcliffe neighbourhood in Bristol has seen the fastest property price rise in the city according to the UK House Price Index. The average sold property price increased by 32% from 2021 to 2022, reaching £250,000. The area has attracted investors and developers, albeit many not staying long-term. Local councillor, Kerry Bailes, laments the lack of infrastructure and calls for more financial support to meet local demands. Anti-social behaviour remains a problem, whilst the closure of local amenities and establishments threatens community spirit. However, its residents praise the friendliness of the area amidst the changes.

The history of Glasgow's place names is closely tied to the Gaelic language, according to research by Dr Alasdair C. Whyte and his team. Their forthcoming book, 'Glasgow’s Gaelic Place-Names', delves into this connection. Dr Whyte, a renowned Gaelic ambassador, currently holds a Research Fellowship in Name Studies at the University of Glasgow. The ancient language has been a fundamental part of Glasgow's identity for a millennium, and the publication will uncover the first of ten local place names and their Gaelic roots. The book is due to be published by Birlinn Origin in late 2023.