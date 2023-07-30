Sunday's weather for Glasgow
Today starts with moderate rain in the morning and a cool temperature around 11°C. As we move into the afternoon, expect the rain to persist with scattered showers possible and the environment remaining cool. The maximum temperature will reach about 18°C.
Tomorrow morning will be somewhat similar to today, with continued moderate rain and cool temperatures around 10°C. However, as we transition into the afternoon, we anticipate an increase in temperature up to approximately 19°C alongside scattered showers.
In general, the next few days will maintain a similar pattern with persistent rain and cool temperatures. Expect minimum temperatures to hover around 10°C and maximum temperatures to moderately rise up to around 17°C. Please keep this in mind and prepare for the rainy days with suitable attire.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox