Sunderland enjoys sunny skies today before possible rain tomorrow, October 12, 2023
In Sunderland, the morning will be sunny with temperatures around 13°C. The afternoon will also be bright and sunny, with a slight increase in temperature to approximately 14°C.
Moving on to tomorrow, the morning may bring scattered showers but the temperature will remain consistent at 13°C. However, by the afternoon, the sun will break through, maintaining the same temperature of 13°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, generally, a fairly steady trend will be seen in Sunderland's climate, with maximum temperatures oscillating between 9°C and 12°C. There will be periods of cloudiness, but also lots of sunny spells to enjoy. However, some unpredictable scattered showers will also be part of these days, so it's wise to be prepared.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox