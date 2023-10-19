Sunderland soaked: continuous rain and wind chill marks Thursday October 19
By AI Newsroom
In Sunderland, this morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers, with an average temperature of 13°C. The afternoon will continue with similar conditions, maintaining a similar temperature with more scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop slightly to an average of 11°C, and scattered showers will persist. The afternoon will be slightly cooler, with an average temperature of 9°C, and the scattered showers will continue.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, with a range of maximum temperatures around 11°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature throughout this period.
