29 September 2023

Sunderland's weather, Friday, September 29th

By AI Newsroom
29 September 2023

Sunderland will experience sunny spells in the morning with a gentle breeze of around 18 mph, the mercury will hover around 17°C. The afternoon carries on with the sun's company, decreasing cloud cover to 10% and the chill in the breeze will maintain the 17°C mark.

Tomorrow morning in Sunderland, we can expect the sky to be cloudy with sunny spells, slightly cooler than today, at around 15°C. Light rain showers are likely to take over the afternoon, with a steady 16mph wind, again holding steady at 15°C.

As we look ahead to the coming days, Sunderland will see a general trend of patchy rain possible with sunny intervals and winds picking up speed. Over the coming days, the mercury will consistently stay within the range of 10-19°C, peaking during the middle of the day.

