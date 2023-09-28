28 September 2023

Sunderland's weather, Thursday, September 28th

By AI Newsroom
28 September 2023

In Sunderland, expect scattered showers this morning with a comfortable 17°C. The afternoon will bring cloudy conditions with sunny spells and the mercury will hold steady at 17°C.

As for tomorrow, the morning will be sunnier compared to today, and a cool 16°C greets you. The afternoon will stay sunny with the same temperature, 16°C.

As we look to the next few days, consistent scattered showers are expected with the occasional appearance of the sun in the afternoons. The maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 14°C and 18°C.

