Sunny afternoon follows patchy morning rain in Birmingham today, Saturday, September 23rd
This morning in Birmingham, the wind will be blowing at a speed of 9.8 mph while scattered showers are possible, and the temperature will be around 16°C. This afternoon, expect a shift in conditions - it will be sunny, with a cooling wind at 11.2 mph and a high of around 17°C.
Tomorrow morning, scattered showers could be likely again, with a slight increase in temperature to 18°C. During the afternoon, the showers will continue and the temperature will rise a little, reaching around 19°C.
Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we can expect an ongoing trend of scattered showers and overcast skies, with maximum temperatures ranging from 15°C to 19°C. Be sure to stay tuned to your local forecasts for any changes.
