10 September 2023

Sunny afternoon in Bristol following a partly cloudy morning - Sunday, September 10th

By The Newsroom
10 September 2023

In Bristol, this morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers are possible, with the mercury expected to hit 26°C. This afternoon, we can expect a delightful burst of sunshine and a slight jump in the thermometer to a high of 27°C.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the sky will appear overcast, creating a cooler start to the day at a brisk 22°C, compared to today. By the afternoon, it will remain cloudy with sunny spells, however, the high for the day will remain at 22°C.

Over the next few days, have your umbrella at the ready as scattered showers will be a common feature. Despite that, the maximum temperature will fluctuate around the slightly chilly 18°C to a more pleasant 21°C. Enjoy the pleasant conditions while they last.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Timeline of events leading to recapture of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife

news

More than 1,000 people dead after Morocco hit by earthquake

world news

Man Utd star Antony appears on Brazilian TV to deny assault allegations by former girlfriend

world news