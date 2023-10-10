Sunny day in Birmingham: An overview of the city's weather on October 10, 2023
By AI Newsroom
In Birmingham, this morning will be sunny with a comfortable temperature of 23°C. The afternoon will continue to be sunny with the same temperature of 23°C.
Tomorrow morning in Birmingham, there will be a light drizzle with a cooler temperature of 16°C. By the afternoon, the sky will be overcast with temperatures dropping to 12°C.
Over the next few days, there will be some changes. The general trend indicates scattered showers along with a notable drop in temperature. The maximum temperature will fluctuate within the range of 9°C to 17°C. The overcast conditions will prevail, interspersed with scattered showers.
