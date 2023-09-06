Sunny day in Glasgow, Wednesday September 6th
Glasgow will experience sunny spells this morning with a cool start at 24°C, potentially reaching up to 26°C by the afternoon. The sunny spells will continue into the afternoon with scattered showers expected, and a high of 27°C predicted.
Comparatively, tomorrow morning will see a chance of scattered showers and a starting temperature of 26°C, slightly warmer than today. The afternoon will offer a mix of sun and clouds, with occasional showers and a projected high of 27°C.
Looking ahead, the general weather trend for the next few days indicates that there will be a mix of sun, clouds, and perhaps some showers. Maximum temperatures will hover around 25°C to 27°C, providing a consistent and pleasant climate for Glasgow.
