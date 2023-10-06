Sunny days continue in Portsmouth, as temperature hits 19°C today
In Portsmouth, the morning will be sunny with a cool breeze at around 19°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will continue to be sunny, with a slight increase in wind speed and the mercury climbing to 19°C.
Coming to tomorrow's forecast, the morning will be slightly warmer than today, featuring a sunny sky and a temperature of 21°C. As we move into the afternoon, the sunny conditions remain, with the breeze slowing and the temperature maintaining at 21°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates cloudy conditions with sunny spells. The mornings will begin cool, gradually warming up during the day, with maximum temperatures fluctuating between 17°C and 22°C. Scattered showers may be expected.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox