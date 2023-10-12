Sunny delight and patchy rain: a tale of Edinburgh's weather, October 12
By AI Newsroom
In Edinburgh, this morning will host sunny conditions and a temperature around 12°C. Moving into the afternoon, the sun will still be shining, with the temperature remaining steady at 12°C.
Tomorrow morning, the city will experience scattered showers, with the temperature dropping slightly to 11°C. By the afternoon, the sun will make a return and the temperature will stay at 11°C.
Over the next few days, Edinburgh will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the temperature fluctuating between 10°C and 12°C as a maximum.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox