Sunny delight and patchy rain: a tale of Edinburgh's weather, October 12

In Edinburgh, this morning will host sunny conditions and a temperature around 12°C. Moving into the afternoon, the sun will still be shining, with the temperature remaining steady at 12°C.

Tomorrow morning, the city will experience scattered showers, with the temperature dropping slightly to 11°C. By the afternoon, the sun will make a return and the temperature will stay at 11°C.

Over the next few days, Edinburgh will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the temperature fluctuating between 10°C and 12°C as a maximum.

