Sunny delight: London basks in 32°C heat this Saturday, September 9th

Today in London, the morning will be sunny with the mercury expected to hover around 32°C. As we move into the afternoon, the sunny conditions will continue, with the thermometer peaking at 32°C.
As for tomorrow's weather, we'll start with a sunny morning yet again, though the temperature will be pretty much the same as it is today, 32°C to be precise. By afternoon, there will be a slight drop in the mercury levels, as we are expecting it to be around 31°C.
Looking ahead into the next few days, scattered showers may bring a pleasant change, along with a gradual decrease in temperature. We see the maximum temperatures ranging from 28°C to 19°C over the period, so prepare for a cooling trend.
