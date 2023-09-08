By AI Newsroom
In Glasgow today, the morning brings sunny conditions with a pleasant 27°C. As we move into the afternoon, the sun continues to shine with temperatures remaining at 27°C.
Tomorrow morning, we could expect an overcast start to the day with the thermometer reading 21°C, a bit cooler as compared to today. By afternoon, we’ve a chance of scattered showers and the maximum temperature will be around 22°C.
As we look ahead, the trend for the next few days indicates scattered showers with conditions likely to remain cool. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 15°C and 18°C. Enjoy the cooler days ahead.
