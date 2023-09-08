Powered By Pixels
08 September 2023

Glasgow savours sizzling Friday, September 8th before tomorrow's overcast skies

By AI Newsroom
08 September 2023

In Glasgow today, the morning brings sunny conditions with a pleasant 27°C. As we move into the afternoon, the sun continues to shine with temperatures remaining at 27°C.

Tomorrow morning, we could expect an overcast start to the day with the thermometer reading 21°C, a bit cooler as compared to today. By afternoon, we’ve a chance of scattered showers and the maximum temperature will be around 22°C.

As we look ahead, the trend for the next few days indicates scattered showers with conditions likely to remain cool. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 15°C and 18°C. Enjoy the cooler days ahead.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Charles records tribute to his mother, a year after her death

news

Charles and Camilla attend church to remember Queen Elizabeth II

news

Google faces £7bn legal claim over anti-competitive search engine practices

world news