Sunny Monday in London - a detailed look at today's forecast, September 4th
This morning in London, we're seeing sunny conditions with a mild 17°C. As the day progresses, expect the afternoon to peak at a comfortable 26°C with continued sunshine.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, we anticipate similar conditions to today, with a slightly warmer morning starting at 18°C. The afternoon will heat up even more with a high of 27°C, continuing the sunny trend.
In the coming days, Londoners can look forward to a consistent streak of sunny weather. Expect the mornings to start with a warm 19°C and afternoons reaching a toasty 31°C. This pattern of bright mornings and sun-filled afternoons is projected to continue with no signs of scattered showers in sight.
