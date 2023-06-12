12 June 2023

Sunny Monday starts the week in London

By AI Newsroom
12 June 2023

Today, in the morning, patchy rain is possible, with the day's maximum reaching 30.6°C and the minimum around 16.8°C. There is an 83% chance of rain. In the afternoon, the skies will clear up, and it will be sunny with an average of 22.9°C.

Tomorrow morning, the skies will be clear with the day's minimum temperature at 16.1°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will bring sunny conditions with a maximum of 28.1°C, and an average of 22.2°C.

In the next few days, the weather will remain sunny with consistent conditions. The maximum temperature will be around 25.3°C, the minimum around 14.1°C, and an average of 20°C during the day. Clear skies are expected throughout the day, making it an ideal time for outdoor activities.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Thousands of holidaymakers hit by easyJet flight cancellations

news

Four children, including 11-month-old, found alive 40 days after plane crash in Colombia jungle

world news

London's weather today: More sun but look out for the rain

news