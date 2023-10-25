Sunny morning to patchy rain afternoon: Sheffield's weather, Wednesday October 25
By AI Newsroom
In Sheffield, this morning will be clear with an average temperature of 8°C. The afternoon will bring a change, with scattered showers and the mercury rising to 11°C.
Tomorrow morning will start with a temperature of 8°C and scattered showers. By the afternoon, the rainfall will intensify and the temperature will remain at 8°C.
In the coming days, the general trend will be for scattered showers with temperatures fluctuating around 10°C as the maximum.
