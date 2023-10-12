Sunny morning turns overcast in Preston: weather update for October 12, 2023
In Preston, the morning will be characterised by sunshine with temperatures around 13°C. The skies will turn overcast by afternoon, with the mercury hitting a high of 14°C.
As for tomorrow, Preston will experience scattered showers in the morning with temperatures close to 13°C. The same conditions will persist into the afternoon, though temperatures will drop slightly to around 12°C.
For the next few days, it's expected to be a mix of scattered showers and clear days. The maximum temperatures will generally hover around 10°C, but could reach as high as 12°C. General trends show the mornings starting with overcast conditions and evolving into cloudy with sunny spells as the day progresses.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox