Sunny morning turns overcast: London weather on Monday, September 25th

In London today, the morning is set to greet us with sunny spells and a comfortable 22°C. By afternoon, the sky will become entirely cloudy, maintaining a steady 22°C.

Come tomorrow morning, we can expect possible thunderstorms, slightly cooler at 21°C. In the afternoon, scattered showers are likely to make an appearance while the mercury holds steady at 22°C.

Looking ahead to the next few days, the conditions will vary quite a bit. Overall, we will see a trend of sunny spells interspersed with scattered showers. The maximum temperature will range between 16°C and 19°C.

