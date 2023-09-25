Sunny morning turns overcast: London weather on Monday, September 25th
By AI Newsroom
In London today, the morning is set to greet us with sunny spells and a comfortable 22°C. By afternoon, the sky will become entirely cloudy, maintaining a steady 22°C.
Come tomorrow morning, we can expect possible thunderstorms, slightly cooler at 21°C. In the afternoon, scattered showers are likely to make an appearance while the mercury holds steady at 22°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the conditions will vary quite a bit. Overall, we will see a trend of sunny spells interspersed with scattered showers. The maximum temperature will range between 16°C and 19°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox